× MDOT to partner with MSP to prevent 100th Street bridge from being hit

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to announce a partnership with Michigan State Police in effort to crack down on the numerous high-load trucks that continue to hit the 100th Street bridge over U.S. 131.

So far this year alone, the bridge has been hit nine times.

Now, MDOT has finally finished repairing the bridge, they are hoping this will reduce the number of drivers who hit the bridge.

We expect to learn more details about this partnership at a press conference at 10 a.m.