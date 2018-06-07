Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Property where an old paper mill once was is about to get new life.

Officials in Muskegon says developers plan to build a retail community at the site of the Sappi Paper Mill, that'll be called Winward Pointe. It'll also include more than 500 affordable and luxury homes, and a hotel. There will even be a marina on the lakefront.

The cost of the project is between $300-$400 million and should take anywhere from 5 to 15 years to complete. Investors say the value of nearby properties has already increased 20 percent with news of the redevelopment, slated to break ground next year.

2. On Friday, Grand Rapids will open its pools and splashpads to help kids beat the heat.

Briggs, Martin Luther King Junior, and Richmond Parks will all be ready for swimming. All three will be open seven days a week, except for July 4.

Punch cards and family passes are available, or people can pay a daily fee. The splash pads are free to use.

3. If you bought a lottery ticket last September, you might be a winner without realizing it.

The Michigan Lottery says someone bought a winning ticket in Ionia, matching five numbers on September 25. The winnings are worth a million dollars! The Marathon Gas Station on North Dexter Street sold the ticket.

Powerball tickets are valid for up to a year after the drawing, so there's a little more than three months left. Anyone who wins a prize that big has to claim it at the lottery headquarters in Lansing.

4. The original Gerber Baby and the newest one just met, and their picture together is spreading across the internet.

91-year-old Ann Turner Cook, is the original spokesbaby from 1928. The newest Gerber Baby is 1-year-old Lucas Warren, and the company arranged the meeting over the weekend.

Lucas made history this year as the first baby with Down Syndrome to be the brand ambassador for the year.

Cook's iconic baby image became Gerber's official logo in 1931.

In 2010, the company began its annual tradition of taking photo submissions to find the spokesbaby of the year.

5. What better way to enjoy the warmer weather than to grab some chocolate ice cream for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day?

The day pays homage to the second most common flavor of ice cream, Trailing Vanilla.

Chocolate ice cream is derived from cocoa powder mixed with eggs, cream, vanilla, and sugar. Other flavors such as Rocky Road or Chocolate Chunk is made up of the cocoa based flavor.

It's also used to make milkshakes and other dessert treats.