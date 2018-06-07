Senate bill lets seniors pay lower auto insurance premiums

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bills aimed at curtailing auto insurance premiums for seniors are advancing in Michigan’s Legislature.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 23-13 Thursday to let drivers age 65 or older opt out of unlimited personal injury protection and instead choose $50,000 of coverage. Michigan’s the only state to require unlimited coverage for medical expenses resulting from car crashes.

Another bill would create a fraud authority, limit reimbursement for family attendant care and cap medical benefits for people injured in crashes who have no auto insurance. The assigned claims plan largely covered pedestrians and bicyclists initially, but the benefits have increasingly aided passengers hurt while riding in uninsured vehicles.

The bills are less sweeping than legislation rejected last year in the House, but supporters call them an initial step to address high rates.