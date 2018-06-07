Suspect sought in overnight home invasion, shooting

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for the suspect involved in a home invasion and shooting early Thursday morning in Calhoun County.

Police say that they were called to J Drive South at about 12:30 a.m. on reports of a home invasion.

The victim told police he was inside his home when he heard a loud noise near his front door. The victim went outside with his shotgun to investigate.

While outside he found the suspect. The suspect fired several shots at the victim, hitting him once in the hand.

The suspect then ran from the scene. The only description given was that the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.