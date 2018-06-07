Teen raising awareness about mental health struggle after suicide attempts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - KC Plantega is a 17-year-old girl who has her whole life ahead of her, one that almost ended too soon. She said her life was chaotic and she didn't know how to help herself in the situation she was in. The only way she thought to get out was to end it.

KC first tried to take her own life in 8th grade, about four years ago, but it has not been the only time - her latest attempt was only about a month ago.

"It's more of just thinking about it. [Suicidal thoughts] still kind of there all the time," KC said.

Brooke Plantega, KC's mother, says there is not enough work on prevention. She says the hospital systems are treating kids as "Passive Suicidal," sending them home if their thoughts of suicide have passed.

KC has been diagnosed with depression, a statistic different that a recent CDC report which found that 50 percent of those who commit suicide did not have a known mental health condition.

She is now seeking treatment on her own accord, something she says is much different than what she has been told to do in the past.

"It's like trying to put a band-aid on cancer," KC says.

Her mom says change won't happen until suicide and mental health are more openly discussed.

"I think she would be a great advocate to fight for the right to live," Brooke said. "People are hurting and the more people are talking, the more people are talking, the more it is going to reduce."

KC and Brooke are hoping that by sharing their story, they will be able to start that conversation and be able to relate to more people.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.