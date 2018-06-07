× Whitecaps to host ‘Sumo Night’ Thursday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun to do with the family, there will be sumo wrestling entertainment at the West Michigan Whitecaps game Thursday night.

The game is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. as the West Michigan Whitecaps take on the Great Lakes Loons.

World famous Sumo Wrestlers Yama, Byamba and Takeshi will be available for photos on the concourse and will take part in sumo wrestling post-game.

FOX 17 is sending our very own Mike Avery to duke it out with one of the wrestlers. Tune in at 6 a.m. to see how well he does!

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the first 500 people to the stadium getting a free Bluetooth speaker. You can also get a $5.00 reserved seat ticket when you show your college or military ID at the window.