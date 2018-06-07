Will Anderson rides momentum into state finals

Posted 11:41 PM, June 7, 2018, by

PORTAGE, Mich -- Portage Central sophomore Will Anderson is set to compete in the boys golf state finals thanks to his 66 at the Division 1 regional at Thornapple Pointe golf course last week.

Anderson can certainly contend for the individual title, but he says that is not what he is focused on.

"I'm just focused on making pars and hoping I can play well and see where I finish" Anderson said. "Really, I'm just trying to focus on myself and just going to try to play well and see where that sets me."

The Division 1 finals take place at the Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University Friday and Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s