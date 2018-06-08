× Muskegon Heights apartment-house fire does heavy damage

UPDATE: 10:45 p.m. Friday

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Fire officials at the scene tell FOX 17 the fire is now out, but crews remain on the scene. Members of four fire departments eventually were called in to fight the fire. Authorities say one person who was inside when the fire broke out called 911. There is no word yet what started the fire.

———

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Crews from three fire departments are fighting a house fire in Muskegon Heights late Friday night.

An aerial ladder was summoned so crews could shoot water into the attic, which was fully aflame.

It broke out around 8:30 p.m. at 2338 Jefferson Street, west of Peck Street. Muskegon Heights, Muskegon and Norton Shores firefighters all are on the scene. Norton Shores Fire Captain Andy Casperson tells FOX 17 there initially was a report of heavy smoke showing from the attic of the two-story apartment duplex.

He also said there were no initial reports of injuries.

There was no early indication how it started, or if anyone was inside or evacuated.