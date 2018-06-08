× Greg Jennings to host 10th annual FUNdamentals clinic for kids

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Greg Jennings was a star receiver at Kalamazoo Central High School and Western Michigan University, before winning a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers. He’s returning once again to his native Kalamazoo to host a football camp on Saturday.

USA Football says the 10th annual FUNdamentals clinic is for kids ages 8 through 18, and is designed to introduce children to football by teaching basic skills in “an exciting and energetic environment.” The free event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kalamazoo Central High School. It’s supported by a grant from the NFL Foundation.

The camp is full, with more than 250 participants. But USA Football says there will be a first-come, first-serve list to fill any spots that do become available, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The high school address is 2432 N. Drake Road.

USA Football is the sport’s national governing body, and is a member of the U.S. Olympic Committe. USA Football says in a news release:

“FUNdamentals incorporates a series of drills to teach passing, catching and running skills in a non-contact setting. All skills and drills selected are based on USA Football’s Player Progression Development Model, ensuring children are learning in an age-appropriate manner, based on their cognitive and physical maturity.”

It also says the National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization “dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country”.

Jennings also played in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.