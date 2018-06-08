Man hospitalized after St. Joseph standoff, fire

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A standoff in St. Joseph ended Friday morning after a man reportedly set a house on fire.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety says officials responded to the home in the 800 block of Wolcott Avenue at about 7:35 a.m.

Authorities were then involved in a standoff with a suicidal man who allegedly cut a gas line and poured gasoline throughout the home, according to a release.

The standoff ended after about 2 hours when emergency responders broke into the home after the man set it on fire.

Police say he refused to leave the home but was eventually evacuated by officials. He was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital, according to a release.

Nearby residents were evacuated during the standoff and others were told to shelter in place.

