Five-year-old Ava Craft was the lucky fan who was attending the game with her dad in honor of Princess Night. It was their first Whitecaps game together.
Whitecaps celebrate 25 years, with 10 millionth fan
-
Whitecaps preparing to welcome 10 millionth fan
-
West Michigan Whitecaps celebrate 25th season
-
Whitecaps to host ‘Sumo Night’ Thursday
-
Mt. Wing-suvius set to blow minds and tastebuds at Fifth Third Ballpark this summer
-
Whitecaps manager knows all about doubleheaders
-
-
Tigers GM, Al Avila, makes annual trip to West Michigan
-
Whitecaps kick off annual baseball equipment drive
-
Light scattered showers Saturday throughout West Michigan
-
Morning Buzz for Thursday, April 5
-
Whitecaps Prospect Report: Alexis Garcia
-
-
Jaskie to pitch against Whitecaps on Wednesday
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 6
-
Xavier gets No. 1 seed in West Region; Michigan No. 3