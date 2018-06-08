Whitecaps celebrate 25 years, with 10 millionth fan

Posted 11:03 PM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:04PM, June 8, 2018

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The West Michigan Whitecaps are celebrating 25 years of baseball in West Michigan this season and added to the celebrations on Friday night by welcoming their 10 millionth fan in franchise history.

Five-year-old Ava Craft was the lucky fan who was attending the game with her dad in honor of Princess Night. It was their first Whitecaps game together.

