Whitecaps preparing to welcome 10 millionth fan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Friday will be a big day at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The West Michigan Whitecaps project that their 10 millionth fan will walk through the gates during tonight’s game.

Team officials will be counting fans as they enter the ballpark today. The winner will get a prize package valued at more than $4,000. It includes a luxury suite for a game, a $750 food credit at the ballpark, a $200 Ruth’s Chris gift card and a night at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

The team says the winner will also have a chance to win another prize: a family trip to Florida for 2019 Detroit Tigers spring training, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

Gates for Friday’s game against the South Bend Cubs open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m. It’s also princess night at tonight’s game, and plush unicorns will be given to the first 1,000 kids 14 and under.