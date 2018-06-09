× Berrien County driver tased and taken into custody after chase

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was tased and taken into custody after an early Saturday morning police chase.

At 12:43 a.m. Saturday, the Michigan State Police attempted to stop a vehicle near Niles but the driver refused to pull over and took off.

A Berrien County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted the vehicle and a pursuit ensued through Niles.

The driver lost control, the vehicle crashed and the driver then fled on foot.

A deputy gave chase and had to tase the man to stop him.

That suspect was identified as Javier Daniel Huston. He is being held in the Berrien County Jail on charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing arrest, first-degree operating while intoxicated and having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.