Ludington attempts to break Guinness World Record

LUDINGTON, Mich.– The city of Ludington is jumping into summer a few weeks early! Ludington is celebrating it on June 9th and 10th with a series of events and activities at their annual “Love Ludington Weekend”.

The weekend includes old traditions, including the 37th annual Lakestride Marathon, and some new traditions like breaking a Guinness World Record attempt for the third year in a row! This year the city is attempting to break two records! First, for the “Longest Line of Bikes” in the world and second for the “Longest Line of Moving Bikes” in the world.

