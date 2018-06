× Meet the farm animals of the Blandford Nature Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The whole family is invited to enjoy a day full of fun at the Blandford Nature Center.

Kids can explore Blandford and meet the farm animals from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Some of the animals include goats, chickens and pigs.

The event is all in celebration of the grand opening of a new barn and silo.

You can also partake in a tour, listen to farmyard stories, and more.

Admission is free for kids and only $3 for adults.