Rare Mustangs on display at this years annual All Ford Car Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The 37th Annual Mustang and All Ford Car Show will feature the only Mustang Pace Car Set in the world!

You can check it out on Saturday at the Frontline Community Church on Plainfield Avenue from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The show will be the first public showing of 4 special Mustang pace cars:

– 1964 Mustang Indianapolis

– 1967 Mustang Pacesetter (Only two of these cars exist.)

– 1979 Mustang Indy Pace Car (Signed by the winner of the 1979 Indianapolis 500.)

– 1994 Mustang Indy Pace Car

The car show is free to the public and if you’d like to enter your car, it only costs $20.

There will be multiple vendors at the show including a Ford merchandise trailer and food vendors too.

For more information go to westmichiganmustangclub.com