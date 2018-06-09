× Thunderstorms causing flooding in parts of Southwest Michigan

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A National Weather Service spotter reported flooding in an industrial park southwest of Dowagiac late Saturday afternoon, with the roads impassable. A line of thunderstorms was sweeping through portions of Southwest Michigan.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana issued a Flash Flood Warning late Saturday afternoon that was to remain in effect until 8 p.m. for Cass and St. Joseph counties. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Branch County until 8:45 p.m.

An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory also was posted for those three counties until 8 p.m.

FOX 17 meteorologist Ty Shesky said at 5:30 p.m. Saturday that “a slow moving complex of thunderstorms is inundating southern parts of the FOX 17 viewing area with heavy rainfall late this afternoon. Flash flooding will be possible over portions of Cass, St Joseph, and Branch counties over the next two to three hours. In addition, these storms could contain pea-size hail and wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour. They are moving toward the east at about 15 mph.”

The National Weather Service advises motorists to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when encountering flooded roads, noting that “most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”