Tigers’ pitcher Zimmerman to make rehab start Monday for Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann will take the mound for the West Michigan Whitecaps on Monday night, as he completes his rehabilitation from a right-shoulder injury.

The veteran 32-year-old was 2-0 with a 4.88 Earned-Run Average for the Tigers in seven starts this season, before going on the Disabled List on May 8th with what was described as a shoulder “impingement”. He made his first rehab start in late May for the Triple-A Toledo Mudhens, and gave up seven runs in less than one inning against the Norfolk Tides. He fared better in his second start last Wednesday, allowing one run and three hits over 4-1/3rd innings, with five strikeouts.

The Class-A Whitecaps say Zimmerman’s start Monday night will be the 16th time a Tiger has made a rehab start for the Whitecaps – and the first since Anibal Sanchez was with the Whitecaps on August 31, 2017 at South Bend.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. Monday at Fifth Third Ballpark.