Downtown Holland announces exciting line-up for the 2018 Street Performer Series
HOLLAND, Mich.– The line-up for this year’s event has officially been announced!
The series will kick off June 14th at 6:30 p.m. and run to 8:30 p.m. on 8th Street in Downtown Holland.
Each week the performances and performers will change.
Admission is free and the list of performers is below, for schedules and times visit downtownholland.com
Balloon Twisters
The Balloon Guy
Chau “Chuckles” Le-Tran
Dan the Magic Man
Caricature Artists and Graphic Artists
Caricatures by Britta
Caricatures by Corey Ruffin
Circus Acts
Bangarang Circus
Cirque Amongus
Dancers
Allison McDaid
Floor Fienz Family
Holland B. Boys Fanatix
Mystic
Henna Artists, Airbrush Tattoos, and Face Painters
Beauty in a Blink
Dez’s Face Painting
Family Entertainment by Gracie
Henna Tattoos by Anna Schierbeek
Henna Tattoos by Jahara
Magicians
Maciek the Magician
Mimes, Jugglers, and Yo-Yo Artists
Connor Scholten
Juggler Gerry
Mat Emerick
The Three Finger Juggler
Will Juggle
Kyle Johnson
Musicians
Boyz Got Brass
Brioso String Quartet
Bruce Cooke
Butterfly Band
Calico
Celtic Kilroy: The Irish Street Musician
Chase Griffin
Cmd. Z Music
Dallas Nicole
David Dilsizian
Doctors’ of Jazz Infection
Doug Marlink
Dying Will Be Easy
Dylan Holmes
Easy Does It
Fiddlestix
Frokken
Gooder’n Grits
Grace Metheany
Jackson Snyder
Jaren and Jade LaGore
Jaxson
Josiah Broussard
Jeffery Giles
Kaylie McConnell
Larry and Carla
Laura Thurston One Woman Band
Lia Weiss-Gelmi
MacKenzie Sikma
Madelyn and Logan
Micah Huisman
Mike Villar
Miriam DeYoung
Noah Lower
Patty Pershayla
Shayna Gibson
Steph Gillett
The Growing Roots
The Night Caps
The Original Wooden Shoe Dixieland Band
The Oxford Commas
The Salted Bananas
Steel Doin’ It
Still Life
Tarnished Brass
The Travelers Vocal Band
Tony Halchak
Yuri Kolev
Theatrical Troupes
Holland Summer Repertory Theatre