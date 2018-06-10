× Downtown Holland announces exciting line-up for the 2018 Street Performer Series

HOLLAND, Mich.– The line-up for this year’s event has officially been announced!

The series will kick off June 14th at 6:30 p.m. and run to 8:30 p.m. on 8th Street in Downtown Holland.

Each week the performances and performers will change.

Admission is free and the list of performers is below, for schedules and times visit downtownholland.com

Balloon Twisters

The Balloon Guy

Chau “Chuckles” Le-Tran

Dan the Magic Man

Caricature Artists and Graphic Artists

Caricatures by Britta

Caricatures by Corey Ruffin

Circus Acts

Bangarang Circus

Cirque Amongus

Dancers

Allison McDaid

Floor Fienz Family

Holland B. Boys Fanatix

Mystic

Henna Artists, Airbrush Tattoos, and Face Painters

Beauty in a Blink

Dez’s Face Painting

Family Entertainment by Gracie

Henna Tattoos by Anna Schierbeek

Henna Tattoos by Jahara

Magicians

Maciek the Magician

Mimes, Jugglers, and Yo-Yo Artists

Connor Scholten

Juggler Gerry

Mat Emerick

The Three Finger Juggler

Will Juggle

Kyle Johnson

Musicians

Boyz Got Brass

Brioso String Quartet

Bruce Cooke

Butterfly Band

Calico

Celtic Kilroy: The Irish Street Musician

Chase Griffin

Cmd. Z Music

Dallas Nicole

David Dilsizian

Doctors’ of Jazz Infection

Doug Marlink

Dying Will Be Easy

Dylan Holmes

Easy Does It

Fiddlestix

Frokken

Gooder’n Grits

Grace Metheany

Jackson Snyder

Jaren and Jade LaGore

Jaxson

Josiah Broussard

Jeffery Giles

Kaylie McConnell

Larry and Carla

Laura Thurston One Woman Band

Lia Weiss-Gelmi

MacKenzie Sikma

Madelyn and Logan

Micah Huisman

Mike Villar

Miriam DeYoung

Noah Lower

Patty Pershayla

Shayna Gibson

Steph Gillett

The Growing Roots

The Night Caps

The Original Wooden Shoe Dixieland Band

The Oxford Commas

The Salted Bananas

Steel Doin’ It

Still Life

Tarnished Brass

The Travelers Vocal Band

Tony Halchak

Yuri Kolev