East Grand Rapids lacrosse wins back-to-back state titles

Posted 12:11 AM, June 10, 2018

HOWELL, Mich. -- The East Grand Rapids lacrosse team defeated Forest Hills Central 11-10 in double overtime on Saturday to bring home back-to-back state titles by beating the Rangers for the second year in a row.

Eric Solberg had a team high six goals on the day and Chris Owens scored the game-winning goal unassisted in the second overtime.

