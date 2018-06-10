Fund helps defray cost of Native American heritage projects

Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Funding is available for K-12 schools, colleges and municipalities to defray the cost of projects that promote the history and role of Native Americans in Michigan.

Applications were made available starting Friday and are due by July 6. The Native American Heritage Fund was approved in 2016 in an amendment to Michigan’s compact with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi. The fund receives a portion of casino revenue the tribe gives to the state.

Gov. Rick Snyder says the fund will let local schools and governments “cultivate awareness and respect for the culture and history of Michigan’s native people.” Jamie Stuck, the tribe’s council chairman, says the fund will promote “mutual cooperation and respect” between 12 federally recognized tribes and local communities.

