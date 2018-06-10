× Man shot in stomach near Roosevelt Apartments in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the stomach near an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

At 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the stomach in the 1300 block of East Main near the Roosevelt Apartments. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was transported to Borgess Hospital for his injuries. His medical condition is unknown at this time.

The KDPS Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident. This investigation is in its early stages at this point and no suspect information is known.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.