Pickett to be sentenced Monday in Kalamazoo for killing bicyclists

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Charles Pickett Jr. will be sentenced Monday morning in Kalamazoo.

On May 1, the Kalamazoo man was found guilty of five counts of second-degree murder plus nine other charges related to the events of June 7, 2016.

On that day Pickett drove his pickup truck into a group of nine bicyclists in Kalamazoo County, killing five of them and seriously injuring the other four.

Last month a jury deliberated for almost four hours before delivering its guilty verdict on all 14 counts.

Pickett faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Paul Bridenstine on Monday.

FOX 17 will be there to provide up-to-date coverage on newscasts throughout the day.

