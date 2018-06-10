Shower and storm threat remains to end the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN –We will have mostly cloudy sky with scattered rain showers and storms lingering into the evening. Pockets of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will be seen into the afternoon hours primarily for communities along and south of I-94. Anyone along or south of I-96 is not ruled out to see some of these showers and storms as models are predicting the rain to push more northward. Temperatures will be a bit warmer and seasonable in the middle 70s with breezy winds.

Some rain showers can linger into Monday morning for our communities along the state line. Otherwise on Monday we will see slowly decreasing cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 70s. The next rain and storms chance will arrive on Tuesday with a passing cold front. Temperatures will warm heading into the work week and more rain chances towards the end of the upcoming week.