Sisters team up to open Three Blondes Brewing

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Three sisters with the help of their husbands families have come together to open a microbrewery and full service restaurant.

It's called Three Blondes Brewing and is one of the few female owned and operated breweries in Michigan.

Sisters Amanda, Carrie and Megan have been discussing the project for about two years and are excited to see it becoming a reality.

"I moved away to Grand Rapids for the last 12 years, so I watched the craft beer scene blow up there, and every time I would come back home to visit they would say, 'When are we getting a brewery?'" said Carrie Troyer.

The women created the brewery with the help of their parents' business, which is located right next door.

"Thankfully, our parents have owned a car dealership, motorsports dealership, our entire lives in South Haven, so we have small business sense, and my husband currently works there now," Amanda Johnson told FOX 17.

"We have a mezzanine upstairs. It's going to be used as an event space but it's different," said Megan Zernicke. "We actually got it from the high school. They were getting rid of furniture, and so we bought all the library tables and chairs from the high school."

Three Blondes Brewing will be hosting its grand opening on June 14.