Sky Zone to host Global Trampoline Dodge ball Tourney

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teams are gearing up for the 6th Annual Global Trampoline Dodge ball Tourney.

The tournament is Sunday at Sky Zone in Grand Rapids.

Teams of 5 to 8 people will compete for a chance at the 2018 Ultimate Dodgeball Championship in Chicago.

The winning gets the title and chances to win $50,000 in prizes.

Admission is 99 dollars per team.