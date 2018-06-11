Blood drive planned in honor of fallen fire chief Ed Switalski

Posted 4:26 AM, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 06:24AM, June 11, 2018

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- There is a blood drive planned for later today in honor of a West Michigan fire chief nearly a year after he was killed in the line of duty.

Comstock Township is hosting the blood drive today in honor of their fallen fire chief Ed Switalski. You'll remember he was killed back last year on June 14 while responding to an accident.

Organizers say Switalski was always wanting to help others, so this is an excellent opportunity to honor his legacy.

The blood drive is planned from 12  until 6:45 p.m. at the Comstock Township fire station on River Street.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s