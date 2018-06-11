Carotid Artery Disease, what you need to know

Posted 10:34 AM, June 11, 2018

Carotid Artery Disease is the narrowing of blood vessels located in the neck that carry blood from the heart to the brain. If this condition is left untreated, it could result in a stroke.

Dr. Jason Slaikeu from Spectrum Health, goes into more detail about what carotid artery disease is, how to treat it, and signs to look out for.

Unfortunately, this condition may be present for a long time before symptoms appear. When symptoms do occur, stroke or brief stroke-like attacks are likely to occur.

To recognize when a stroke is happening, just remember FAST:

  • Face Drooping
  • Arm Weakness
  • Speech Difficulty
  • Time to Call 911

It's important to avoid having a stroke at all cost; a quick ultrasound is all it takes to ensure your carotid arteries are healthy.

For more information, download the Spectrum Health Stroke Guide or call 855-7MYHEART.

