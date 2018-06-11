DEQ awards grant to help redevelop former west side restaurant site

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new development with a restaurant and bar, along with 44 apartments, is getting a boost on Grand Rapids’ west side.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has awarded a $330,000 grant to the Grand Rapids Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to develop the former Red Lion restaurant at 449 Bridge Street NW.

A company called 449 Bridge Street Development, LLC will clear the property and build a new five-story mixed use building at the site.  The restaurant, called North, and a bar, called MASH, will be on the first floor and 44 apartments will fill the other four floors.

The redevelopment is expected to cost over $11 million and create 55 new jobs.

MDEQ grants help pay for environmental investigation and cleanup of brownfields.  Brownfields are vacant or abandoned properties with known or suspected environmental contamination.

 

2 comments

  • Iamct01

    Question is will the neighborhood be able to afford to eat there and why give any help when that is prime property. Time for grand rapids to start acting like we have something developers want. They want our customers, they can pay.

    Reply