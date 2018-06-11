× DEQ awards grant to help redevelop former west side restaurant site

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new development with a restaurant and bar, along with 44 apartments, is getting a boost on Grand Rapids’ west side.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has awarded a $330,000 grant to the Grand Rapids Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to develop the former Red Lion restaurant at 449 Bridge Street NW.

A company called 449 Bridge Street Development, LLC will clear the property and build a new five-story mixed use building at the site. The restaurant, called North, and a bar, called MASH, will be on the first floor and 44 apartments will fill the other four floors.

The redevelopment is expected to cost over $11 million and create 55 new jobs.

MDEQ grants help pay for environmental investigation and cleanup of brownfields. Brownfields are vacant or abandoned properties with known or suspected environmental contamination.