Eastern & Alger’s first PopUp Market of the summer happening Saturday

Posted 11:48 AM, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46AM, June 11, 2018

Many great finds in antiques, boutique clothing and more await thrifty shoppers at the Eastern and Alger PopUp Market on Saturday.

The market lines the streets of the Alger Heights business district with dozens of booths filled with all kinds of antiques, handmade décor, original artwork, furniture, boutique clothing, artisan jewelry, all-natural personal care items, and much more.

The market will be open on June 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pop up market will be on the third Saturday of every month from June through October,

For more information, contact info@easternandalger.com.

