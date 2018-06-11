Man throws first pitch to celebrate 100th birthday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — For 99 years Donn Palmer has watched and loved baseball, now it is his turn to take to the turf.

To celebrate Palmer’s 100th birthday, he will throw the first pitch at the West Michigan Whitecaps game Monday night.

Surrounded by family and his friends from Holland Home’s Brenton Woods, Palmer will join some of the players on the field to get a first hand look at the sport he loves.

Palmer served in World War II, loves to play euchre, billiards and has two sons whom will be at the game.