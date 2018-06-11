× Victims and family speak at Pickett sentencing; sentenced to 35-55 years for each count

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Family members and survivors spoke Monday morning at the sentencing of Charles Pickett, Jr.

Pickett was sentenced for the deaths of five bicyclists on June 7, 2016. He was convicted last month of five counts of 2nd degree murder and other offenses. The judge sentenced Pickett to 35-55 years in prison for each of the counts of 2nd degree murder.

Pickett was driving under the influence of drugs when he crashed his pickup truck into nine bicyclists of a Kalamazoo-area riding group. He was also sentenced for nine other felonies.

The first two speakers were relatives of Debra Bradley, one of the women killed in the crash. Madeline Bradley, Debra’s daughter, spoke of how she was becoming a lover of bicycling too from her mother. Catherine Maino, Bradley’s sister, spoke of the two years of suffering and grief they’ve had since the crash.

Madeline Bradley:

Catherine Maino:

Jennifer Johnson, one of the survivors of the crash spoke about how life is different now since the crash. She had to undergo extensive treatment to recover from her injuries.

Jennifer Johnson:

James Biggs spoke in remembrance of Melissa Fevig Hughes, who was killed in the crash. He spoke about the how Melissa was a loving woman and mother and that Pickett needs to be held responsible for his actions.

James Biggs:

Pickett also had his chance to address the families. He apologized to all in a short statement.