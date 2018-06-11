Vigil honors girl killed in Muskegon Heights hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- Family and friends gathered in Muskegon Heights Monday evening to honor a 6-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Taylor Davis died Sunday in a crash at 6th and Maplewood. Those who attended Monday's vigil shared their memories of her and said prayers.

Davis' family tells FOX 17 that she was one of six kids, and that she and her 9-year-old brother Demere were inseparable.

Though "Justice for Taylor" was repeated over and over Monday night, her family's main message was to love each other and for each person at the vigil to work together to become a stronger neighborhood.

It was the people who were outside in the area who helped police catch the suspect Sunday. After the crash, a bystander reportedly followed 19-year-old Dakota Welch to his home in the Mona Lake Mobile Home Park in Norton Shores where he was arrested.

Welch was arraigned Monday on felony charges of operating an automobile with a suspended or revoked license causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The principal of Taylor's school spoke and sang a gospel song at the vigil. Her parents also spoke briefly and thanked everyone for their support. Afterward, all the children at the vigil released balloons and her parents released a lantern in her memory.

Taylor's funeral will be held on Saturday at Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ in Muskegon. A time is still to be announced. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family to help them pay for funeral costs.