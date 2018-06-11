Zimmerman solid in rehab start with Whitecaps

Posted 11:25 PM, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:31PM, June 11, 2018

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmerman threw 5 1/3 innings allowing 7 hits, a run and struck out 7 in a rehabilitation start Monday with the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Zimmerman is recovering from right shoulder impingement and said he feels ready to rejoin the Tigers rotation and expects that will happen this weekend in Chicago.

Monday against the South Bend Cubs, Zimmerman allowed 3 hits and a run in the 1st inning, but retired 9 of the final 10 hitters he faced.

Zimmerman threw 4 pitches, fastball, slider, curveball and changeup. His fastball topped out at 93 mph.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s