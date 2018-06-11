Zimmerman solid in rehab start with Whitecaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmerman threw 5 1/3 innings allowing 7 hits, a run and struck out 7 in a rehabilitation start Monday with the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Zimmerman is recovering from right shoulder impingement and said he feels ready to rejoin the Tigers rotation and expects that will happen this weekend in Chicago.

Monday against the South Bend Cubs, Zimmerman allowed 3 hits and a run in the 1st inning, but retired 9 of the final 10 hitters he faced.

Zimmerman threw 4 pitches, fastball, slider, curveball and changeup. His fastball topped out at 93 mph.