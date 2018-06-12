Albion residents warned to boil water until Friday after water main break

Posted 5:33 AM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:40AM, June 12, 2018

ALBION, Mich. -- School is canceled today for students in Marshall Public Schools after a massive water main break prompted a boil water advisory.

Residents throughout the city were without water for most of Monday as public works crews spent much of the day working to restore water service.

Water was restored just before midnight, but as a precaution, Marshall Public Schools has canceled class for Tuesday.

City officials are now asking residents to boil their water for the rest of the week.

Albion's Church of the Nazerene was reportedly handing out water to residents late Monday night and has plans to hand out water later Tuesday morning.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s