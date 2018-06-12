Albion residents warned to boil water until Friday after water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBION, Mich. -- School is canceled today for students in Marshall Public Schools after a massive water main break prompted a boil water advisory.

Residents throughout the city were without water for most of Monday as public works crews spent much of the day working to restore water service.

Water was restored just before midnight, but as a precaution, Marshall Public Schools has canceled class for Tuesday.

City officials are now asking residents to boil their water for the rest of the week.

Albion's Church of the Nazerene was reportedly handing out water to residents late Monday night and has plans to hand out water later Tuesday morning.