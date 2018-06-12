Authorities: Man who died during Grand Rapids Triathlon had chest pain

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 61-year-old California man who died while competing in a western Michigan triathlon had chest pains shortly before his death.

USA Triathlon says Gary Grunwald of Elk Grove, California, died Sunday during the run portion of the USAT Clydesdale & Athena National Championship hosted by the Grand Rapids Triathlon in Ada Township, Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says in a statement that he had a medical emergency including chest pains and shortness of breath. The sheriff’s office says event staff immediately started resuscitation efforts and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking additional information about the death investigation with the Kent County medical examiner’s office.

