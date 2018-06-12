Dream Team celebrates reaching Make-A-Wish Michigan goal

Posted 8:50 AM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:38AM, June 12, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Athlete's from all of the world, including from right here at FOX 17, took part in the Grand Rapids Triathlon on Sunday.

Morning news anchor, Deanna Falzone and photographer, Brian Farber participated as part of the Dream Team, benefiting Make-A-Wish Michigan.

Dan VanSkiver started the team, after his son was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.

Every year the team grows, and this year 35 members raised money to help grant local wishes. With a $2,500 donation from GR Tri, the team reached its $25,000 goal.

For more information about the Dream Team and how you can take part next year, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s