Dream Team celebrates reaching Make-A-Wish Michigan goal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Athlete's from all of the world, including from right here at FOX 17, took part in the Grand Rapids Triathlon on Sunday.

Morning news anchor, Deanna Falzone and photographer, Brian Farber participated as part of the Dream Team, benefiting Make-A-Wish Michigan.

Dan VanSkiver started the team, after his son was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.

Every year the team grows, and this year 35 members raised money to help grant local wishes. With a $2,500 donation from GR Tri, the team reached its $25,000 goal.

For more information about the Dream Team and how you can take part next year, click here.