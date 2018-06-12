Garry vs. Nicole in Seinfeld Trivia
-
Garry Frank’s rant going viral
-
Fox invites viewers ‘inside’ the mind of O.J. Simpson
-
Storms this morning, drying out by afternoon
-
Garry, Davis ride Cedar Point’s new coaster
-
A nice Sunday and a much quieter weather week ahead
-
-
Mitzi Shore, Comedy Store owner, dead at 87
-
Rainy and cooler Mother’s Day weekend
-
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Grand Rapids this summer
-
‘Double Dare’ is coming back to Nickelodeon
-
Another burst of snow before it warms up
-
-
Biology teacher arrested on indecent liberties charges
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 2
-
Woman who appeared on HGTV learns of cancer after doctor watching spots lump on her throat