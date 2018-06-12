Gordon Food Service set to open grocery store in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids community in need of a grocery store is going to get what they’ve been wanting. Gordon Food Service announced Tuesday that it will have a full service grocery store near the medical mile. The new store will be on the ground floor of the Diamond Place development at 1003 Michigan Street. That stretch has been known as a food desert because of the lack of grocery stores.

“What we’re adding in is some things to appeal to retail customers and kind of blending the two together. So you’ll see high end olive oils right next to our big jugs of fryer shortening for the fryers for restaurants," says senior manager of sales and marketing for Gordon Food Service Store, Brandon Ryan.

The new store will have glass from floor to ceiling for excellent views inside and out. The Diamond Place development will have more than 160 apartments as well as a parking ramp with 240 spaces.

“Those people who can’t afford a car who are looking to walk and be close to their neighborhood without being further out they’ll be able to have access to fresh food within the community," says Grand Rapids managing director of planning and design, Suzanne Schulz.

And Meijer is also opening up a new location on the city’s West Side later this year at Bridge Street Market.

“Both will serve the downtown very well and will both be on transit. So we are super excited to have both Meijer and Gordon Food Service in the area," says Schulz.

The new Gordon Food Service store will also have a deli and bakery. The grand opening is scheduled between September and October.