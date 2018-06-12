× Gordon Food Service to open grocery store in NE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Heritage Hill and Medical Mile neighborhoods of Grand Rapids will be getting a new grocery store.

Gordon Food Service announced Tuesday they’ll open a full-service grocery store at the Diamond Place project at 1003 Michigan NE this fall. The store will fill 16,000 square feet of the ground floor of the four-story development that will include 165 apartments and a parking ramp with 240 parking spaces.

The store will be modeled after the recently redesigned Gordon Food Service Store’s Cascade Township location.

Normally, GFS caters to restaurant owners’ needs with giant wholesale items, but this new store is also for individual shoppers. It will offer fresh produce, a fresh meat and seafood counter, a full-service deli and bakery, an olive bar and a gelato bar.

“What we’re adding in is some things to appeal to retail customers and kind of blending the two together,” said Brandon Ryan, GFS Senior Manager of Sales and Marketing. “So you’ll see high-end olive oils right next to our big jugs of fryer shortening for the fryers for restaurants.”

The grand opening for the new store is expected to be sometime in September or October.