Grand Rapids City Commission approves 2019 budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission has killed two birds with one fiscal stone.

The panel on Tuesday night adopted the city’s 2019 Fiscal Year Budget – a $590 million spending plan – and, as part of that adoption, approved Stage IV of the city’s Transformation Plan. The fiscal year begins July 1.

The budget covers various capital appropriations, as well as the operating budget and debt service. In a news release, the city says the spending plan will reduce its property tax-millage rate from 9.0258 mills to 8.9710 mills. It also covers economic development, legacy costs, community & police relations and affordable housing. Says the city of the new budget:

“It also prioritizes several capital projects: Vital Streets, fire stations, parks, pools and playgrounds, Grand River restoration, tree maintenance and transit shelters, among others.”

The city expects to stay well above financial water over the next couple of fiscal years, projecting “positive General Operating Fund results”. However, the plan projects growing net operating losses in that fund over the next three years of the Transformation Plan. But city officials figure that meeting the goals of the plan will more than offset those costs. The city lists other budget highlights of the proposed fiscal plan thusly: