Groups, businesses come together to help veteran with leaky roof

Posted 9:36 AM, June 12, 2018, by

SPRING LAKE, Mich. - A veteran who served our country received some much needed help Monday with a leaky roof.

Ken Retsema served in Vietnam during 1968 and 1969. Recently, his Spring Lake home's roof started leaking and ended up causing serious damage.

He got hooked up with the Neighborhood Impact Program in Grand Haven, which helped secure funding for the work and brought in crews from Habitat for Humanity, Owens Corning and West Michigan Roofing to do the work.

If you know of a veteran who needs help in building a home or getting some needed repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity in West Michigan.

