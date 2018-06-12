Michigan Legislature approves 3-foot distance to pass bikes

Posted 7:00 PM, June 12, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan motorists would have to allow 3 feet of clearance or a “safe distance” while passing a bike on the road under legislation moving toward the governor’s desk.

The Michigan Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to the bills, which also require teen drivers to learn about laws pertaining to cyclists and other vulnerable roadway users as part of their initial driver education course.

Michigan is among 11 states with no “safe passing” law, and bicyclists have been lobbying lawmakers to act.

The 3-foot distance requirement would be in line with many other states. Motorists violating the new rules could face a civil infraction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s