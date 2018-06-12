MSU golfers receive sponsors exemption in Meijer LPGA Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Meijer LPGA Classic kicks off this week with over one hundred of the top female golfers in the world. Now, a couple of Michigan State golfers get to participate as well after Ally Geer and Sarah Burnham received sponsors exemptions on Friday.

The MSU women's golf coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said it's been a great year for the team. "I think the number two is kind of special this year because it was a second back to back Big Ten Championship. First time Michigan State has ever had two all Americans, Ally and Sarah, and then both of them will be representing Michigan State and playing in the tournament this weekend.”

This is the second year in a row that Ally has played in the event and the Michigan State upcoming junior said she’s learned to enjoy every moment. Sarah is excited for the experience as well.

“It will be cool to see how my game compares to their game to see if I can actually make this a career for myself, " Burnham added. "So I think that will be really interesting and I’m just going to enjoy my time out there.”

The two also said how much it means to be representing the Spartans in the state of Michigan.

Coach Slobodnik-Stoll agreed. “Well I think it’s awesome. And I get so excited because this is my hometown. So to have Meijer just be such a huge sponsor and supporter of women’s golf in our state is awesome.”