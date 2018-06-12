MUSIC: Great Scott! performing at Grand Taste this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Along with all the food at the Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic, there will be incredible entertainment too!

One of the bands that'll be taking the stage is Great Scott! Listen to their performances in our Fox 17 Morning Mix studio in the videos above.

Grand Taste will be held at the fairway at Blythefield Country Club June 15-17.

Single day adult tickets cost $35, and a weekend pass cost $70. Tickets for kids 17 and under with a ticketed adult cost $10 for a single day, and $20 for the weekend.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.