One of two women charged in flower pot thefts

Posted 10:59 AM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:04PM, June 12, 2018

Angela Fels

WYOMING, Mich. – A woman has been formally charged for allegedly stealing flower pots from the porch of a Wyoming home.

Angela Fels, 39, was charged with one count of larceny of less than $200 on Monday.  The charge is a misdemeanor.

Fels is accused of taking potted plants from a home on Longstreet Avenue SW in May.  A second person, Tara Christine Biedrzycki, is still being sought by police in connection with the thefts.

Fels was released on bond.  She’ll be in court again on June 20.

2 comments