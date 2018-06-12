Say goodbye to back pain this summer with Total Health Chiropractic

Posted 10:45 AM, June 12, 2018, by

Standing in the kitchen to make cookies or even a stroll on a beautiful day is extremely difficult for people who suffer from neck and back pain. Fortunately, there's a program that can help those get rid of the chronic pain thanks to Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, and his DRX 9000.

The DRX9000C is a form of true non-surgical spinal decompression that is non-invasive, doesn't require pain relievers, and gives patients little to no recovery time after the procedure. It only takes about an hour per session, and has a high success rate of chronic neck and back pain relief.

The DRX can heal chronic neck and back pain caused by:

  • Herniated or bulging discs
  • Degenerative discs
  • Sciatica and spinal stenosis
  • Pinched nerves
  • Failed neck or back surgery
  • Shooting pain in the arms and legs

Want to give this a try? Total Health Chiropractic has a deal for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers: get a neck and back pain consultation and examination for  just $49 (a $240 value.) There are only 10 appointments available, so call (616)-828-0861 or go online to thchiro.com to schedule.

The offer excludes Medicade.

