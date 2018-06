Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich -- Schoolcraft scored 6 runs in the 3rd inning on its way to a 10-1 win over Montague in a division 3 state quarterfinal win at Davenport University on Tuesday.

Eagles senior Mark Shaink was great on the mound in a complete game victory.

Schoolcraft (20-11) heads back to East Lansing and the state semifinals for the 2nd straight year, the Eagles will play Riverview Gabriel Richard on Friday at 5 p.m..