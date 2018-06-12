× Volunteer deputy to be honored in Lansing after run across state

LANSING, Mich. — A volunteer sheriff’s deputy from West Michigan is about to get some big recognition today.

Kent County reserve deputy Matt Garbarino will be honored in the capitol on the senate floor this morning at 10 a.m.

Garbarino just completed a 160-mile run across the state, from Oakland to Ottawa counties raise money for families of fallen officers.

He tells us Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley invited him, to honor him after his run.

Garbarino’s original goal was to raise $5,000 for the families of fallen heroes, and he surpassed it.