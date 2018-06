Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old boy was hit by a car at the Meijer store on S. State Road in Ionia County Tuesday night.

Deputies say the boy was using the crosswalk around 8:15 p.m. with his family when a car hit him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with a possible injury to his leg.

The other driver was not hurt.

No word on what led up to the crash.